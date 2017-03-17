Все подкасты
Вход Регистрация

Темная сторона Луны

0
«Tёмная Сторона Луны» — программа о музыке, преимущественно неизвестной. Той, которая редко появляется в плейлистах радиостанций и телевизионном эфире. А чаще всего не появляется вовсе, потому что с точки зрения массового потребительского вкуса "не подходит", то есть пребывает на той самой "тёмной стороне Луны", скрытой от большинства взглядов…

Выпуски

12.06.2017 в 09:28
Слушать

№637: Mark Lanegan, Michelle Gurevich, Mikkim, Jason Isbell и The Dreamers

2.05.2017 в 13:02
Слушать

№635: Thievery Corporation, Susanne Sundfor, The Leather Nun, Jlin, Cigarettes After Sex и Cigarettes After Sex

12.04.2017 в 13:00
Слушать

№634: Grandaddy, Nattali Rize & Notis, Mirabilis, Kid Wave и Filmloom

30.03.2017 в 12:57
Слушать

№633: Beyond The Wizards Sleeve, Andrea Schroeder, Jens Lekman, Spahni`s Dub Dancers и Esplendor Geometrico

22.03.2017 в 12:37
Слушать

№632: Mick Harvey, The Underground Youth, Maryam Saleh and Zeid Hamdan, The Legendary Pink Dots и Serge Gainsbourg and The Revolutionaries

17.03.2017 в 12:01
Слушать

№630: Pink Martini & von Trapps, Get Well Soon, Mohini Geisweiller, Madness, Lush и Jonne


Похожие программы